Accumulate Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1530: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:04 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent reported stellar Q3 performance, with 7.4% QoQ growth at $146mn (DE 3.4%). OPM improved by 60bps QoQ to 12.7% (DE 11.5%) driven by sustained traction across businesses. Alliance (24% of rev) clocked growth of 12% QoQ as it witnessed better traction both on IP as well as reseller side. TSU (76% of rev) reported growth of 6% QoQ as it continues to clock strong deal win momentum. Persistent remain confident on sustaining growth traction backed by strong deal wins at $302mn TCV ($256mn ACV) including $175mn as new wins that comforts on growth sustenance Book-to-bill at ~2x. Expect sustenance of OPM at 17% helped by revenue acceleration.



Outlook


Accounting for its strong performance, confident commentary (robust deal wins), improved business traction in Alliance and unutilized margin levers we have upgraded our estimates for FY21-23E by ~9%. We assign Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs1,530 valued at 21x FY23E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:04 pm

