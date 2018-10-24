Accumulate Persistent System; target of Rs 630: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Persistent System

USD Revenue stood at $118.23 Mn, decline of 4.3% QoQ and increase of 0.1% YoY. INR Revenue stood at Rs 835.5 Crore, growth of 0.2% QoQ and 9.8% YoY. EBITDA stood at Rs 144 Crore, growth of 24% Yoy. EBITDA margins stood at 17.2%, vs 16.8% QoQ. PAT stood at Rs 88 Crore, growth of 7% YoY and 1% QoQ. PAT margins stood at 10.5%.

Outlook

We assign a price target of Rs 630 based on a PE of 14x to our FY20E EPS of Rs 45. We have an Accumulate rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.