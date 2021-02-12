Accumulate Page Industries; target of Rs 32552: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Page Industries

Page Industries’ Q3FY21 results were ahead of our estimates. The company reported 10% volume growth – benefiting from opening up of markets. Revenue growth was also benefited from increased distribution reach and addition of new MBO’s. Athleisure and women segments continue to witness strong double digit growths. In addition to GM expansion, better operating efficiency and lower A&P spends helped EBITDA margins to expand by 690bps. Going ahead, we believe that the company’s focus to increase penetration, especially in the women and kid’s categories would help drive growth. Further, better operating efficiencies would help it to maintain 22%+ EBITDA margin.

Outlook

We have upward revised our EPS estimates for FY21/22/23E to Rs 297/442/501 implying 24/14/8% increase. The innerwear industry is likely to continue to witness strong revival and Page would regain high growth. Hence we believe that the stock would get re-rated to rich valuations. Buy on dips with TP of Rs 32,552 (65x FY23E EPS).

