Accumulate Page Industries; target of Rs 32552: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 32552 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Page Industries


Page Industries’ Q3FY21 results were ahead of our estimates. The company reported 10% volume growth – benefiting from opening up of markets. Revenue growth was also benefited from increased distribution reach and addition of new MBO’s. Athleisure and women segments continue to witness strong double digit growths. In addition to GM expansion, better operating efficiency and lower A&P spends helped EBITDA margins to expand by 690bps. Going ahead, we believe that the company’s focus to increase penetration, especially in the women and kid’s categories would help drive growth. Further, better operating efficiencies would help it to maintain 22%+ EBITDA margin.


Outlook


We have upward revised our EPS estimates for FY21/22/23E to Rs 297/442/501 implying 24/14/8% increase. The innerwear industry is likely to continue to witness strong revival and Page would regain high growth. Hence we believe that the stock would get re-rated to rich valuations. Buy on dips with TP of Rs 32,552 (65x FY23E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Page Industries #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:54 pm

