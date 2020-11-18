PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Page Industries; target of Rs 24,082: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 24,082 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Page Industries


Page Industries’ results were ahead of our estimates. The company reported 13.6% volume de-growth, primarily due to supply constraints during July. On MoM basis, sales improved gradually. The company achieved sales normalization in August and witnessed strong growth in September. Despite GM contraction, better operating efficiency and lower A&P spends helped EBITDA margins to expand by 310bps. Secondary demand was ahead of primary throughout the quarter, signifying steady increase in sales growth. Going ahead, we believe that the company’s focus to increase penetration, especially in the women and kid’s categories would help drive growth.


Outlook


We have upward revised our EPS estimates for FY21E and FY22E at Rs 240 and Rs 388 respectively to factor in improvement in sales and expansion in margins. We have also introduced FY23E EPS estimate at Rs 463. We believe that the innerwear industry would witness pent up demand. Upgrade to Accumulate with TP of Rs 24,082 (52x FY22E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Page Industries #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.