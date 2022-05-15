Accumulate Orient Electric; target of Rs 346: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Orient Electric

Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) reported numbers, FY22 revenue stood at INR 2,448cr (+20.5% YoY), driven by demand revival across the products in Electric Consumer Durables (ECD) and Lighting & Switch gear segments. ECD segment grew by 18.9% to INR 1,799cr, due to gained market share in Tier 2/3 and rural areas in fans, response for new launches such as modular metal coolers, glassline water heaters etc. Lighting & Switch gear segment grew by 25.1% to INR 649cr, driven by new product introductions & product mix improvements and growth from consumer luminaries.



Outlook

At the CMP of INR 309 per share, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 39.5x/32.1x its FY23E/FY24E EPS of INR 7.8/9.6 respectively. We have a “ACCUMULATE” rating at a TP of INR 346 per share; valued at PE multiple 36x and its FY24E EPS; an upside of 12.1%.

