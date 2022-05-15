Accumulate Orient Cement; target of Rs 136: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Orient Cement

Orient Cement reported weak set of numbers in Q4FY22 and were below our expectation on all fronts Net Revenue declined by 3.3% YoY, and grew by 30.2% QOQ to INR 8039 mn below our expectation of INR 10865 mn . YoY deline in topline was mainly due to decline in sales volume . Sales volume de grew by 12.4% YoY, and grew by 32.8 % Q0Q to 1.62 mn tonnes below our expectation of 1.74 million tonnes. Volume was impacted amid lower demand in south and the company also chose to not accept business from segments where the recovery of fuel costs looked challenging. Realization /tonne grew by 10.4% YoY and declined by 2% QoQ to INR 4962 below our expectation of INR 6244.



Outlook

We value the stock at 3 (x) EV/EBIDTA to its FY24E EBIDTA of INR 10,017 mn. to arrive at a target price of INR 136 and we downgrade the rating from Buy to accumulate on the stock considering the near term challenges faced by the company.

