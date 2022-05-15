English
    Accumulate Orient Cement; target of Rs 136: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Orient Cement with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Orient Cement


    Orient Cement reported weak set of numbers in Q4FY22 and were below our expectation on all fronts Net Revenue declined by 3.3% YoY, and grew by 30.2% QOQ to INR 8039 mn below our expectation of INR 10865 mn . YoY deline in topline was mainly due to decline in sales volume . Sales volume de grew by 12.4% YoY, and grew by 32.8 % Q0Q to 1.62 mn tonnes below our expectation of 1.74 million tonnes. Volume was impacted amid lower demand in south and the company also chose to not accept business from segments where the recovery of fuel costs looked challenging. Realization /tonne grew by 10.4% YoY and declined by 2% QoQ to INR 4962 below our expectation of INR 6244.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at 3 (x) EV/EBIDTA to its FY24E EBIDTA of INR 10,017 mn. to arrive at a target price of INR 136 and we downgrade the rating from Buy to accumulate on the stock considering the near term challenges faced by the company.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Orient Cement #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 07:41 pm
