Accumulate Oil India; target of Rs 238: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil India

We increase our FY19/20E EPS by 7.5%/6% to factor in higher natural gas realization of US$3.4/3.75mmbtu and higher volumes. FY19 has started on a good note led by higher realization of US$72/bbl, in the absence of any subsidy sharing. OINL management, expects ZERO subsidies if the crude prices were to remain at current levels. We have factored in net realization of US$60/bbl for FY19/20E as the blocks were given on nomination basis (US$47.4/bbl in FY17 and US$55.7/bbl in FY18). OINL faces overhang from 1) uncertainty on subsidy sharing in inflationary crude oil scenario and 2) muted volume growth (0.6% CAGR over FY14-18) due to ageing oil and gas blocks. Near term volume growth will remain muted unless new fields develop and start contributing meaningfully.

Outlook

Our estimates factor in crude oil and gas volume growth of 1.4%/1.3% for FY19/20E respectively. Reiterate Accumulate with a PT of Rs238 (Rs221 early) based on PER of 10x FY19E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.