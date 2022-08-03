Accumulate NOCIL; target of Rs 300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

We downgrade NOCIL to ‘ACCUMULATE’ from BUY, given run up in the stock price over last 2 months and reduction in volume growth estimate driving ~5% EPS reduction for FY24. Despite near term recessionary pressure, NOCIL remains well placed for medium to long term as 1) domestic tyre industry capex is expected to be above Rs.200bn over next 3 years 2) sufficient capacity headroom enables capturing demand improvement 3) moderate competitive intensity with higher environment compliance costs in China leads to better level playing field, plus aligning prices based on changes in RM costs support spreads 4) zero debt balance sheet and healthy FCF generation of Rs.4.4bn over FY23-24E provides comfort, though elevated crude oil (> USD 100/bbl) and increase in supplies by Chinese competition pose risk to volume and spreads in FY23/24.



Outlook

We revise our TP to Rs300 (earlier Rs 310) based on 12x FY24 EV/EBITDA implying 19.5x FY24 EPS of Rs15.3 as we forecast 10% volume CAGR over FY22-24E, tweaking volume estimates slightly to factor delay in full utilization of expanded capacity.

