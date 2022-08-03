English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate NOCIL; target of Rs 300: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on NOCIL with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 03, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL


    We downgrade NOCIL to ‘ACCUMULATE’ from BUY, given run up in the stock price over last 2 months and reduction in volume growth estimate driving ~5% EPS reduction for FY24. Despite near term recessionary pressure, NOCIL remains well placed for medium to long term as 1) domestic tyre industry capex is expected to be above Rs.200bn over next 3 years 2) sufficient capacity headroom enables capturing demand improvement 3) moderate competitive intensity with higher environment compliance costs in China leads to better level playing field, plus aligning prices based on changes in RM costs support spreads 4) zero debt balance sheet and healthy FCF generation of Rs.4.4bn over FY23-24E provides comfort, though elevated crude oil (> USD 100/bbl) and increase in supplies by Chinese competition pose risk to volume and spreads in FY23/24.



    Outlook


    We revise our TP to Rs300 (earlier Rs 310) based on 12x FY24 EV/EBITDA implying 19.5x FY24 EPS of Rs15.3 as we forecast 10% volume CAGR over FY22-24E, tweaking volume estimates slightly to factor delay in full utilization of expanded capacity.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NOCIL - 020822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #NOCIL #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 06:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.