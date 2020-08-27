172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-nocil-target-of-rs-126-east-india-securities-5760951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NOCIL; target of Rs 126: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended accumulate rating on NOCIL with a target price of Rs 126 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

East India Securitie's report on NOCIL


Q1FY21 revenue of NOCIL Ltd de-grew by 53.6% YoY to Rs1065mn, severely impacted due to lockdown in the country which led to temporary shutdown of the operations which led to decline in volumes. However, realizations remained fairly stable. Gross margins contracted sharply by 760bps to 48.8% in Q1FY21. EBITDA margin reported contraction of 1715bps to 7.5% YoY (vs our estimate of 9.5%) led by sharp gross margin contraction. Overall, EBITDA de-grew by 85.9% YoY to Rs80mn (vs our estimate of Rs106mn). This was majorly due to decline in revenues. Other income grew by 315% to Rs107mn and company reported tax credit of 263mn on the back of Rs515mn as write back of excess provisions relating to earlier years. Higher than expected other income and tax credit led PAT to witness a de-growth of 63.7% YoY to Rs120mn (vs our estimate of Rs28mn) in Q1FY21. We believe that the performance of Q1FY21 does not represent a normal quarter and thus comparing with previous quarter numbers will not give a correct picture.



Outlook


Currently, the stock is trading at FY22E P/E of 17.2x and EV/EBITDA of 9.7x. We value the stock on forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.2x and arrive at target price of 126 per share which indicates downside of 4.9% from current level. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #Accumulate #East India Securities #NOCIL #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.