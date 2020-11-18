PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NMDC; target of Rs 98: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NMDC


NMDC reported Q2FY21 EBITDA missed our estimates by 5% while it is 4% above consensus estimates. Miss was largely due to lower than expected realisations, partially offset by lower costs. Unlike past, NMDC has been forthcoming this time in undertaking price hikes in tandem with strong global prices and shortage in domestic market. However, clarity regarding premium on lease renewal would hold the key for stock.


Outlook


On the back of stable outlook on global iron ore prices and value unlocking with the demerger of steel plant, we maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs98 based on 1) EV/EBITDA of 4x FY22e for iron ore operations (factoring 22% premium on entire iron ore operations) and 2) EV/T of US$475 for steel plant.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:57 pm

