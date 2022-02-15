Accumulate NMDC; target of Rs 175: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NMDC

NMDC reported Q3FY22 EBITDA in line with our estimates while above consensus estimates (CE) by 3% at Rs26.1bn, down 16% QoQ/6% YoY. Global iron ore prices increased ~56% in last three months in wake of positive sentiments on Chinese steel demand and higher steel production. Recent relaxation by Chinese authorities to steel sector for extension of timeline by five years (to 2030) for peak-out of carbon emissions would further support iron ore prices and demand. We believe that domestic iron ore prices would increase by 10-15% due to increase in global prices. Incrementally, domestic iron ore prices would remain elevated in medium term due to constrained production, higher costs (in form of premiums) and better demand.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating on back of attractive valuations, constrained domestic supplies and value unlocking on demerger of steel plant. We retain our TP of Rs175 (earlier Rs165) based on 1) EV/EBITDA of 4.5x FY23e for iron ore operations and 2) EV/T of US$675 (earlier US$600) for 3mtpa steel plant.

