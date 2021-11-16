MARKET NEWS

Accumulate NMDC; target of Rs 170: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated November 12, 2021.

Broker Research
November 16, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NMDC


NMDC reported Q2FY22 EBITDA below our estimates by 6% while above consensus estimates by 9%. Miss was largely due to higher than expected costs. Global iron ore prices witnessed steep decline of ~50% in last six months due to steel output cuts in China. We believe that domestic iron ore prices would decline by 10-15% due to weakness in global iron ore prices and contraction in steel mill’s margins with sharp increase in coking coal cost. However, domestic iron ore supplies would remain uncertain due to surrender of auctioned mines and low visibility on production by state PSUs in Odisha. In spite of weakness in global iron ore prices, we maintain our Accumulate rating on back of attractive valuations, constrained domestic supplies and value unlocking on demerger of steel plant.



Outlook


We retain our TP of Rs170 based on 1) EV/EBITDA of 4.5x FY23e for iron ore operations and 2) EV/T of US$600 for 3mtpa steel plant.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #NMDC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Nov 16, 2021 03:13 pm

