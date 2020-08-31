172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-nmdc-target-of-rs-125-prabhudas-lilladher-5777551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NMDC; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 31, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NMDC


NMDC reported Q1FY21 earnings below our estimates due to one-time donation of ~1.5bn to PM cares fund. The earnings stood low on information because of temporary impact on volumes and sharp price hikes, undertaken at the beginning of Q2FY21.


Outlook


We estimate further price hike of Rs200-300/t in September given the abnormal discount. Considering the uncertainty regarding incidence of additional royalty in Chhattisgarh operations, we cut our EV/EBITDA multiple to 4.5x (earlier 5x). Led by better outlook on iron ore and value unlocking with the demerger of steel plant, we maintain Accumulate rating with revised TP of Rs125 (earlier Rs105).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Accumulate #NMDC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

