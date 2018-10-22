App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1258: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' recommended accumulate rating on NIIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 1258 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Tech reported strong 5.3% QoQ dollar revenue growth and sustainable margin expansion of about 216bps QoQ. Company has been consistently winning large deals (>TCV USD 20mn) against Tier I vendors which is aiding the strong revenue visibility. Overall it was a robust quarter by the company with improved demand outlook and healthy deal wins. Company intends to grow in double digit in FY19 with better profitability v/s FY18.


Outlook


We have marginally upgrade our revenue estimate for FY19/FY20E given the strong execution and healthy order intake, and believe the changes made in strengthening of its leadership and sales team would further boost the deal momentum in FY19. We expect USD revenues to grow at CAGR of ~12% over FY18-20. We maintain ACCUMULATE with a revised target price of Rs.1258 (Rs.1185 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

