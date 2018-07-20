Accumulate NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1250: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on NIIT Technologies

NITEC reported USD revenue growth (excl. hedge gain) of 2.8% QoQ (CC growth of 3.3%). EBIT margin declined by 205bps QoQ to 12.1% due to negative impact of wage hike. The management is confident about the revenue growth above industry averages led by large deal wins and strong order book; margins are estimated to be better too led by FX tailwind and better rev. growth. We upgrade our earnings led by better revenue & margin visibility helped by INR depreciation.

Outlook

NITEC is trading at fair valuation of 15.1x/12.9x on FY20/FY21 earnings; we upgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE and rollover to Sep’19 TP of ` 1,250 (` 1,175 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.