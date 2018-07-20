App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1250: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on NIIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on NIIT Technologies


NITEC reported USD revenue growth (excl. hedge gain) of 2.8% QoQ (CC growth of 3.3%). EBIT margin declined by 205bps QoQ to 12.1% due to negative impact of wage hike. The management is confident about the revenue growth above industry averages led by large deal wins and strong order book; margins are estimated to be better too led by FX tailwind and better rev. growth. We upgrade our earnings led by better revenue & margin visibility helped by INR depreciation.


Outlook
NITEC is trading at fair valuation of 15.1x/12.9x on FY20/FY21 earnings; we upgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE and rollover to Sep’19 TP of ` 1,250 (` 1,175 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

