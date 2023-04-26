Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 23,000: KR Choksey

Accumulate

KR Choksey's research report on Nestle India

For Q1CY23, NEST’s revenue was INR 48,305 mn (+21.0% YoY/ +13.5% QoQ), its highest quarterly growth in the last decade (excluding an exceptional quarter in 2016). The sales growth in domestic markets was 21.2% YoY due to a healthy balance of pricing, volume and mix. Sales growth in export markets was 24.9% YoY. EBITDA was INR 11,068 mn (+20.2% YoY/ +12.2% QoQ). EBITDA margin contracted by 15 bps YoY/ 26 bps QoQ to 22.9%. • Adj PAT grew by 26.6% YoY/ 16.6% QoQ to INR 7,479 mn.

Outlook

We apply P/E of 63.0x on CY24E EPS of INR 365.1 (INR 353.2 earlier) and arrive at a target price of INR 23,000 per share (INR 21,805 earlier) with an upside potential of 10.8% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” recommendation on the shares of Nestle India.

