English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 19,721: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 19,721 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


    NEST continues to show double digit growth across key segments primarily led by mid to high single digit volume growth, pricing & mix improvement. NEST’s continued focus on Rurban strategy resulting in double digit growth in small towns & villages while T1/2 cities sustained momentum. GM softened by 100bps QoQ due to high input costs and we expect it to bottom out with softening up of edible oil price & packing materials whereas prices of milk, grain & coffee remains an overhang in near term. Mgt highlighted its growth strategy around 1) Innovations being part of Nestlé’s DNA (contribution up from 1.5% to 5.6% in 5 years) 2) Expanding reach with increased focus on Rural through creation of Rural distribution centers and wholesale hubs led to 2x growth in villages. 3) unleash the potential of evolving categories and 4) Increased focus on creating more SKUs across different brands. We believe PURINA acquisition provides entry into a high growth segment, however given small size, it will not move the needle in the medium term. Launch of GERBER marks entry in premium toddler food products, however expect slow scalability given super premium pricing.


    Outlook


    We estimate 12.4% PAT CAGR over CY21-24 and assign DCF based target price of Rs19721 (Rs19426 earlier). Retain Accumulate.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nestle India - 290722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.