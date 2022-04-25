Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 19472: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Nestle India
For Q1CY22, Nestle India reported revenue of INR 39,807 Mn, up 10.2% YoY (6.5% QoQ). Domestic sales grew by 10.2% YoY (6.6% QoQ) to INR 37,942 Mn and export sales decreased by 1.0% YoY to INR 1,566 Mn. The robust performance in e-commerce continued for Nestle India as the channel grew by 71% YoY and contributed 6.3% of domestic sales. EBITDA for Q1CY22 stood at INR 9,247 Mn, a decrease of 0.6% YoY (increase of 6.8% QoQ) with margins at 23.2% (+8 bps QoQ/-252 bps YoY). Net profit decreased by 1.3% YoY / up 53.8%QoQ to INR 5,947 with NPM at 14.9% (-174 bps YoY/460 bps QoQ). The Board have declared an interim dividend of INR 25.0 per equity share amounting to INR 2,410 Mn.
Outlook
We apply a P/E of 58x on CY24E EPS of INR 335.7 and arrive at a revised target price of INR 19,472 per share (earlier TP of INR 19,982) with an upside potential of 7.1% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating at “ACCUMULATE” on the shares of Nestle India.
