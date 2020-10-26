172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-nestle-india-target-of-rs-17667-dolat-capital-market-6013531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 17,667: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 17,667 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Nestle India


Nestlé’s Q3CY20 results beat our estimates on all counts with 10% volume and mix growth in the domestic market. In-house consumption brands witnessed double digit growth – supported by improved supply situation. However, out of home categories continues to remain impacted due to pandemic fears. E-com business (4% contribution) witnessed strong acceleration with 97% growth. Exports increased 9.4% YoY. We have revised our CY20E, CY21E and CY22E EPS estimates at Rs 223 (+4.7%), Rs 264 (+4.4%) and Rs 295 (+5.1%) respectively.


Outlook


Considering niche play and unique positioning in multiple categories, we believe that the stock would continue to command higher premium compared to peers. Valuing the stock at 60x CY22E EPS, we have arrived at TP of Rs 17,667. Upgrade to Accumulate. Buy on dips.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 11:44 am

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Nestle India #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.