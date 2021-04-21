Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 17,667: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Nestle India

Despite the magnitude and volatility of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Nestle India (NIL) delivered good sales growth of 8% in 2020. While in-home consumption categories (~85%) demonstrated strong growth; Out-of Home business was muted due to lockdown restrictions. In its Annual Report 2020, NIL reinforced commitment to 5 P’s- Purpose, Planet, Partnerships, People and Performance; which helped the company navigate through unprecedented times.

Outlook

The company’s continuous efforts to innovate new products and categories and high success rate compared to peers is the most encouraging prospect.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More