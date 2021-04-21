MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 17,667: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended Accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 17,667 in its research report dated April 16, 2021.

April 21, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Nestle India


Despite the magnitude and volatility of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Nestle India (NIL) delivered good sales growth of 8% in 2020. While in-home consumption categories (~85%) demonstrated strong growth; Out-of Home business was muted due to lockdown restrictions. In its Annual Report 2020, NIL reinforced commitment to 5 P’s- Purpose, Planet, Partnerships, People and Performance; which helped the company navigate through unprecedented times.


Outlook


The company’s continuous efforts to innovate new products and categories and high success rate compared to peers is the most encouraging prospect.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Nestle India #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 02:05 pm

