Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 17,364: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 17,364 in its research report dated February 27, 2021.

March 02, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India highlighted its growth strategy based on 1) Innovation and renovation 2) expanding distribution reach 3) cost efficiency program and 4) technology led differentiation. Rural is now an area of focus with targeted increase in village coverage by 33% with 30-40% of relevant products and launching Rural centric products given that Rural and Semi urban markets are growing at 2-2.5x of urban. We believe NEST will continue to pursue innovation led growth given 70% success rate in past 4 years, 4.3% contribution from such products and impressive lineup of 40-50 new innovations/renovations.



Outlook


Nestlé’s plans to start production at Instant Noodles facility in Sanand by end of CY21 (part of Rs26bn expansion over 3 years across Noodles, Chocolates and Coffee) which should ease capacity constraints in highest volume segment for the company. We believe success of new launches and growing salience in rural India can provide an upside to our estimates. We estimate 13% PAT CAGR over CY20-22 and value the stock at Rs17364 based on DCF. Upgrade to Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Mar 2, 2021 04:46 pm

