Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 11129: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 11129 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


in rating (Hold to Accumulate) with 16.9% sales and 25.6% EBIDTA growth on 1) improved demand growth momentum and upcoming festival season 2) Cluster based strategy to go deeper and increase sales in interiors 3) strong innovation and renovation with high success rates. Although most Agri inputs have been moving up, NEST seems better placed given that 51% of input cost basket (Milk, SMP, Coffee and Cocoa) is benign. This will enable Nestle to neutralize margin pressures on firming up of crude, wheat, sugar and palm oil.


Outlook


We estimate 33% PAT growth in CY18 and 13.9% PAT CAGR over CY18-20 mainly led by double digit sales growth even as we increase our estimates by 0.5-1.2% for CY18-20. We value the stock at 46xCY20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs11129. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:48 pm

tags #Buy #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

