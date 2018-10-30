Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 11129: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India

in rating (Hold to Accumulate) with 16.9% sales and 25.6% EBIDTA growth on 1) improved demand growth momentum and upcoming festival season 2) Cluster based strategy to go deeper and increase sales in interiors 3) strong innovation and renovation with high success rates. Although most Agri inputs have been moving up, NEST seems better placed given that 51% of input cost basket (Milk, SMP, Coffee and Cocoa) is benign. This will enable Nestle to neutralize margin pressures on firming up of crude, wheat, sugar and palm oil.

Outlook

We estimate 33% PAT growth in CY18 and 13.9% PAT CAGR over CY18-20 mainly led by double digit sales growth even as we increase our estimates by 0.5-1.2% for CY18-20. We value the stock at 46xCY20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs11129. Retain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.