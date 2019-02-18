App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:11 PM IST

Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 11,059: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 11,059 in its research report dated February 14, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


Nestlé's 4QCY18 nos show 4.8% decline in EBIDTA and 4.3% decline in PAT despite close to double digit volume growth. Although margins have suffered due to higher adspends on brand building and peaked out gross margins, we expect improved performance in coming quarters led by 1) improved demand growth momentum on the back of rural package 2) Cluster based strategy to go deeper and increase sales in interiors 3) strong innovation and renovation with high success rates. We believe gains from benign inputs are over and estimate 60-70bps contraction in gross margins, however higher base of adspends will enable 90bps margin expansion, 14% EBIDTA and 16% PAT CAGR over CY18-20.


Outlook


We value the stock at 46xCY20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs11059 (Rs111129 earlier). Retain Accumulate.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #Buy #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

