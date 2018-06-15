Accumulate NBCC; target of Rs 97: Geojit

Geojit's research report on NBCC

NBCC Ltd (NBCC) is a Navaratna Enterprise under Ministry of Urban development and their business verticals includes: Project management consultancy (PMC), Engineering Procurement & construction (EPC) and real estate business. Q4FY18 revenue declined by -7% due to delay in execution of PMC & no revenue booking from real estate projects. Notably, order backlog remains strong at Rs80,000cr (14x FY18 sales) provides strong visibility for next 5yrs. EBITDA margin declined by 63bps YoY to 8.3% due to slow execution while PAT de-grew by 19% YoY. Execution of some of the redevelopment projects have started we expect which will start contributing revenue book in the coming quarters. However, we reduce FY19E/20E revenue by 16%/18% respectively due to the current delay in execution.

Outlook

We value NBCC‘s core business at a P/E of 26x on FY20E and Rs10/share for land parcel held to arrive at SOTP target price of Rs.97 and revised our rating to Accumulate from Buy.

