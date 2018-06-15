App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NBCC; target of Rs 97: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on NBCC with a target price of Rs 97 in its research report dated June 11, 2018.

Geojit's research report on NBCC


NBCC Ltd (NBCC) is a Navaratna Enterprise under Ministry of Urban development and their business verticals includes: Project management consultancy (PMC), Engineering Procurement & construction (EPC) and real estate business. Q4FY18 revenue declined by -7% due to delay in execution of PMC & no revenue booking from real estate projects. Notably, order backlog remains strong at Rs80,000cr (14x FY18 sales) provides strong visibility for next 5yrs. EBITDA margin declined by 63bps YoY to 8.3% due to slow execution while PAT de-grew by 19% YoY.  Execution of some of the redevelopment projects have started we expect which will start contributing revenue book in the coming quarters. However, we reduce FY19E/20E revenue by 16%/18% respectively due to the current delay in execution.


Outlook


We value NBCC‘s core business at a P/E of 26x on FY20E and Rs10/share for land parcel held to arrive at SOTP target price of Rs.97 and revised our rating to Accumulate from Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Accumulate #Geojit Research #NBCC #Recommendations

