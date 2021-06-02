MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Navneet Education target of Rs 92: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Navneet Education with a target price of Rs 92 in its research report dated May 31, 2021.

June 02, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education


While our FY22E estimates have undergone a massive change as 2nd COVID wave has coincided with start of the academic session (similar to 1st wave); the extent of earnings cut for FY23E is not that steep as we expect normalcy to set in by next academic cycle. Though near term outlook is uncertain, management hinted that FY22E is likely to be much better than FY21 on revenue front as 1) staggered opening is expected by June/July in Maharashtra & Gujarat and 2) demand in stationary export business (sales expected to be at FY20 levels of ~Rs5bn odd) continues to remain strong. Further, NELI has also lined up aggressive expansion plans in the Ed-Tech space (launched Digi-Book, Kids Platform and Teachers Online Course) which we believe is a step in right direction as digital learning is expected to become even more relevant post-COVID.


Outlook


Amid expected normalcy from FY23E and renewed focus on Ed-Tech, we maintain ACCUMULATE with a revised TP of Rs92 (earlier Rs98) valuing the stock at 10x FY23 EPS of Rs9.2.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Navneet Education #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 2, 2021 04:12 pm

