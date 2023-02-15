Accumulate Navneet Education; target of Rs 148: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education

We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 15%/12% and downgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (earlier BUY) with a revised TP of Rs148 as 1) management commentary on widening EdTech losses and 2) persistent margin pressure in stationary division is likely to drag profitability. Navneet Education’s (NELI) results were below our estimates with standalone EBITDA margin of 12.2% (PLe 18%) while PAT was aided by revaluation gain of Rs578mn arising from deemed disposal adjustment in K12 business. NELI’s core publishing business is facing challenges amid slow migration of students from government to private schools post COVID while RM cost inflation has put stationary margins under pressure. Consequently, we cut our core business target P/E multiple to 10x (12x earlier).

Outlook

Further, we now value EdTech business at 0.8x BV (1x BV earlier) given widening losses (Rs700-750mn in FY24E) accompanied by long gestation timeline to achieve break even. We cut our rating to ACCUMULATE with a revised SOTP based TP of Rs148 after including per share value of EdTech/K12 businesses at Rs8/Rs19 respectively.

