Accumulate Navneet Education; target of Rs 123: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education

NELI’s results were ahead of our estimates due to swift recovery in publishing & stationary sales amid staggered re-opening of higher grades (8-12th) due to declining COVID cases. Management hinted that publishing & stationary revenue will be better than FY21 and can breach pre-COVID levels in FY23. NELI has lined up aggressive expansion plans in the Ed-Tech space with a target to spend Rs700mn in FY23. It has already launched Digi-Book and Smart-Book and has plans to launch a platform for kids aged between 2-8 years by Feb-22. We believe this is a step in right direction as digital learning is expected to become even more relevant post-COVID.



Outlook

We keep our EPS estimates broadly unchanged and expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 29%/64% respectively over FY21-FY24E. Amid expected normalcy from FY23, strong momentum in exports (25% CAGR expected over 5 years) and renewed focus on Ed-Tech, we maintain our target P/E multiple to 12.5x (no change) and arrive at a TP of Rs123 (earlier Rs122). Maintain ACCUMULATE.

