Accumulate Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 4728: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. (NFIL)’s consolidated revenue for Q3FY23 has surged by 48.72% on a YoY basis to INR 5,635.8mn in Q3 FY23 against INR 3,789.5mn in Q3 FY22. On a QoQ basis, the revenue has also increased by 34.44%, from INR 4,192mn in Q2 FY23 to INR 5635.8mn in Q3 FY23. EBITDA for the Q3 FY23 was INR 1,555.80mn against INR 938.30mn in Q2 FY23, an increase of 65.81% on a QoQ basis and an increase of 57.82% on a YoY basis from INR 985.80mn in Q3 FY22. The EBITDA margin stood at 27.61% in Q3 FY23, an increase of 538 bps on a QoQ basis and 160 bps on a YoY basis. PAT for the quarter improved by 54.91% on a YoY basis to INR 1,065.60mn in Q3 FY23 as against INR 687.9mn in Q3 FY22. and an increment of 84.33% on a QoQ basis from INR 578.10mn in Q2FY23. PAT margin stood at 18.58% in Q3 FY23, an increase of 490 bps on a QoQ basis and 76 bps on a YoY basis. EPS is reported at INR 21.49 as against INR 11.66 in Q2FY23 and INR 13.88 in Q3FY22.

Outlook

We maintain our recommendation to “ACCUMULATE” on the company applying P/E of 47x on FY24E EPS with the price of INR 4,728/share, an upside of 12.5% to CMP.

