Accumulate Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 4725: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Navin Fluorine International

In Q2FY23, NFL reported sales growth of 23.69% YoY and growth of 5.45% QoQ at INR 4,192 Mn. Performance was driven by specialty chemical and HPP segment. EBITDA was up by 11.55% YoY but down 5.43% on QoQ basis to INR 938 Mn. OPM came at 22.38% which corrected by 244bps YoY and 257bps QoQ. Input costs remained a concern which was offset by price hikes. Reported PAT has seen a de-growth of 8.54% on YoY and fall of 22.31% on QoQ basis to INR 578 Mn. PAT margins during the quarter came at 13.79%. EPS in Q2FY23 came at 11.67 against 12.77 in same period last year. The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of INR 5 per equity share.



Outlook

We maintain our recommendation to “ACCUMULATE” on the company applying P/E of 47x on FY24E EPS with revised price of INR 4,725/share, an upside of 6.40% to CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Navin Fluorine International - 271022 - kr