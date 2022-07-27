English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 4374: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Navin Fluorine International with a target price of Rs 4374 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Navin Fluorine International


    In Q1FY23, NFL reported sales growth of 21.75% YoY and de-growth of 2.79% QoQ at INR 3,975 Mn. Improving contribution from Specialty and HPP segment delivered strong performance. EBITDA improved by 27.61% YoY and 5.23% on QoQ basis to INR 992 Mn. OPM came at 24.9% up 115bps YoY and 190bps QoQ. Input costs remained a concern due to higher fluorspar prices but was offset by higher realisations. Other expenses remained lower comparatively. Reported PAT has seen a growth of 33.28% on YoY and marginal fall of 0.89% on QoQ basis to INR 745 Mn. PAT margins improved both on YoY and QoQ basis at 18.72% in Q1FY23. EPS in Q1FY23 came at 15.02 against 11.29 in same period last year.


    Outlook


    We maintain our recommendation to “ACCUMULATE” on the company applying P/E of 43.5x on FY24E EPS with revised price of INR 4,374/share, an upside of 5.23% to CMP.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Navin Fluorine International - 260722 - kr

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.