172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-navin-fluorine-international-target-of-rs-2463-dolat-capital-market-6052571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 2463: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Navin Fluorine International with a target price of Rs 2463 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Navin Fluorine International


Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NFIL IN) reported a stellar 2QFY21 performance. Sales/EBITDA/PAT beat our estimates as Sales grew by 16.8% YoY to Rs 3.19bn (D.est: Rs 2.56bn). EBITDA/PAT grew by 33.2/43.3% YoY to Rs 907/678mn (D.est: Rs 646/462mn). Gross margins improved by 151bps YoY to 55.1% owing to change in business mix, EBITDA margins improved even higher 348bps YoY to 28.4% as operating leverage played out from c-GMP 3 plant (~80% utilization).


Outlook


We maintain the multiples in our SOTP valuation and recommend investors to accumulate the stock at CMP. We have maintained our target price to Rs 2,463/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.