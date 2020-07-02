Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 980: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis had an event full year as it tested the company’s ability to sustain the tough times (HP/DXC channel revenues grew just 7.7% dragging the overall traction; rest business grew 17%) and deliver growth by focusing on its core strategy of providing efficiency, reducing cost and fulfilling need of clients by bringing ‘T back to IT’ through cloud and cognitive technology, Dev opps, Cloud native app dev, legacy modernization, Enterprise Automation, Next gen data etc. Strong digital capabilities led to strong traction both in revenue growth (revenues up 14% in FY20) as well as order book (up 13% YoY in FY20 at US$715mn). Also, it has not initiated any specific cost curb measures and would follow its usual round-the-year performance based review system and would just deploy BAU levers to support profitability; which are indication of strong business traction. The company has differentiated strength of long term and sticky relationship within its client portfolio (multi-decade client relationship in BFSI, HP-DXC channel, Blackstone portfolio) that has helped it emerge as partner of choice for these clients, ensuring sustained growth despite economic challenges. At current price, stock is trading at economical valuations of 12.7x FY22E earnings offering attractive risk-reward.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate view on the stock with TP of Rs980 valued at 14x on FY22E earnings in line with its 3-year mean.

