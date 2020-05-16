Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 852: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 852 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis
Mpahsis reported inline revenue growth & margin performance. Revenue growth was led by strong growth in Direct Channel (2.6% QoQ CC), slightly offset by decline in DXC channel ( -1% QoQ CC). Management also provided the floor for DXC revenues till Sep-21 with minimum revenue guarantee of US$300mn over next 6 quarters.
Outlook
We have fine tune our estimates & value Mphasis at 12x (unchanged) FY22 earnings to arrive at revised target price of Rs852. The stock currently trades at attractive valuation of 13.3x/11.3x FY21E/FY22E earnings. Maintain Accumulate.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19