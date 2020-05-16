Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 852: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis

Mpahsis reported inline revenue growth & margin performance. Revenue growth was led by strong growth in Direct Channel (2.6% QoQ CC), slightly offset by decline in DXC channel ( -1% QoQ CC). Management also provided the floor for DXC revenues till Sep-21 with minimum revenue guarantee of US$300mn over next 6 quarters.

Outlook

We have fine tune our estimates & value Mphasis at 12x (unchanged) FY22 earnings to arrive at revised target price of Rs852. The stock currently trades at attractive valuation of 13.3x/11.3x FY21E/FY22E earnings. Maintain Accumulate.

