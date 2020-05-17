Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 840: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis reported INR Revenue growth of 3.1% QoQ (1.5% QoQ in CC terms) ahead of estimates (1.4%) led by sustained traction in Direct International business (70% of revenue) that grew 2.6% QoQ in CC terms while DXC (26% of revenue) declined by 1% QoQ. OPM margin improved 10bps sequentially to 16.3% (our estm: 16.1%). PAT stood at Rs. 3.5Bn (our estm: 2.9Bn) due to lower tax out go at ~15%. MPHL added strong TCV wins at $201mn (TTM basis: $715mn, up 13% YoY) in Direct Core. With healthy pipeline that continued even in April, minimal exposure to troubled verticals and no slowdown in demand environment, it expects DC to continue its’ growth momentum.

Outlook

With robust Order wins ($715mn) in Direct Core and Re-assuring commentary on DXC business, we largely retain our estimates and expect revenue/EPS CAGR of 8%/5% over FY20-22E. We assign Accumulate rating with a TP of ` 840 based on 12x PER on FY22E EPS.

