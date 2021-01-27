Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 1720: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Mphasis

Results were mixed with $Revenue growth of 2.0% QoQ (DE: 3.7%) due to 17.5% QoQ decline in DXC Revenue (13% of Rev) while Direct Biz. continued to perform well with 5.6% QoQ growth. OPM improved by 25bps to 16.4% (DE: 16.2%) led by offshore leverage (up 100bps QoQ). The Direct biz commentary and leading indicators remain strong as they plan to invest in Direct Channel to sustain growth, Added Net New TCV of about US$274mn (71% New-Gen Services) led by continued proactive deal wins; taking TTM TCV growth to 62% YoY at $1.06Bn. Pipeline is healthy up 49% YoY (LQ:75% YoY) adding to visibility in CY21. DXC Rev declined by 18.2% QoQ at $44mn well below MRC of $50mn. Mphasis expect revenues can revive over next three quarters else it is safeguarded by profitability provisions that will kick-in in case MRC is breached. It also has renewed its strategic vendor status with DXC and added new $27mn deal during Q3 that builds visibility beyond Sept’21. We have limited confidence on DXC channel’ given volatile past performance and potential Acquisition by Atos that may bring more uncertainty and thus factored in decline of 20% CAGR over FY20-23E.

Outlook

Factoring in strong leading indicators for Direct Revenue but weak Visibility of DXC Revenue, we largely maintain our estimates with modest increase of ~1-2% in EPS for FY21E/FY22E/FY23E. We maintain Accumulate view with TP of Rs 1720 valued at 20x FY23E EPS of Rs85.8.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.