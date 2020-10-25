Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 1530: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Mphasis

Results were beat with revenue growth of 6% QoQ in CC terms (DE: 3.5%). OPM improved by 45bps to 16.1% (DE: 15.7%) despite higher onshore revenues mix. PAT stood at Rs2.99bn inline (DE Rs3.07bn). Added best ever new TCV of about US$360mn in Q2 (includes a large deal of $200mn+) led by proactive deal wins; taking TTM TCV growth to 70% at $1Bn. Pipeline remains strong with 75% growth YoY led by large deal momentum and cloud demand (pipeline up 2times YoY). Mphasis expects that the growth momentum to be led by market share gains, client mining leading to size growth (conversion rate over 50% on client size buckets), expected stability in DXC (MRC of $200mn).

Outlook

Improved growth would potentially drive profitability up (guided OPM of 15.5%-16.5% for FY21) and strong payouts (yield of 3%). We assign Accumulate rating with TP of Rs 1530 valued at 18x FY23E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.