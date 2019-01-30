App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 1260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis


Mphasis delivered strong performance during the quarter with beat on all parameters. Led by Q3 revenue beat, we now model Mphasis USD revenue to grow by 13.6/15/13.6% for FY19/FY20/21E (vs 12.7/13.1/13.6% modelled earlier). We expect HP channel /Direct Channel Mature markets revenues to grow by 23.1/14% YoY for FY19 and will remain the key growth drivers. However, Mphasis could fall behind other midcap peers on USD revenue growth for FY19. We model Mphasis' EBIT margin at 16.1/16.4/17% for FY19/FY20/FY21E (vs 15.2% in FY18). Our USD/INR assumptions are at 69.8/72/72.5 for FY19/FY20/FY21E (Earlier 70 for FY21E). Our EPS estimates are modestly upgraded by 3.3/1.9/5% to Rs56/65/75/sh for FY19/FY20E/FY21E led by strong Q3 result.


Outlook


Mphasis trades at 14.2x FY20 EPS and 13.1x Sep20E EPS. We raise our TP by 3.3% to Rs 1260/sh (18x Sep 20E EPS). Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #Accumulate #MphasiS #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

