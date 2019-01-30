Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 1260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis delivered strong performance during the quarter with beat on all parameters. Led by Q3 revenue beat, we now model Mphasis USD revenue to grow by 13.6/15/13.6% for FY19/FY20/21E (vs 12.7/13.1/13.6% modelled earlier). We expect HP channel /Direct Channel Mature markets revenues to grow by 23.1/14% YoY for FY19 and will remain the key growth drivers. However, Mphasis could fall behind other midcap peers on USD revenue growth for FY19. We model Mphasis' EBIT margin at 16.1/16.4/17% for FY19/FY20/FY21E (vs 15.2% in FY18). Our USD/INR assumptions are at 69.8/72/72.5 for FY19/FY20/FY21E (Earlier 70 for FY21E). Our EPS estimates are modestly upgraded by 3.3/1.9/5% to Rs56/65/75/sh for FY19/FY20E/FY21E led by strong Q3 result.

Outlook

Mphasis trades at 14.2x FY20 EPS and 13.1x Sep20E EPS. We raise our TP by 3.3% to Rs 1260/sh (18x Sep 20E EPS). Retain Accumulate.

