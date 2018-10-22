Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 1220: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis

Softer performance in Digital Risk leads to revenue miss: Mphasis 2QFY19 results delivered a modest disappointment on USD revenues, margins and PAT. Revenues for the quarter came at USD275.5mn were up 2.5% QoQ and below our estimates (Ple: USD278mn). Constant currency growth stood at 3% QoQ. Revenues from Direct Channel Markets International (Ex Digital Risk) grew by 3.9% QoQ and 14.3% YoY in constant currency. Growth was driven by traction in Strategic accounts, new client wins and Blackstone portfolio. HP channel (28% of total revenues) grew by 6% QoQ and 23% YoY and remained strong. Digital Risk (11% of total revenues) remained soft for quarter with revenues at ~USD28mn for the quarter down ~10% YoY. Revenues from Emerging Markets (Predominantly India) which accounts to 4% of total revenues grew by 18% QoQ. Total Contract Value(TCV) of deal wins for the quarter remained strong at USD210mn for 2QFY19 (vs USD123mn in 2QFY18). This is the highest ever TCV win over the past few quarters. Management cited that 77% of the TCV wins are in new generation services. Mphasis cited that it is also seeing an Increase in average size of deals in the new deal wins. Company continues to focus on "One Mphasis" approach for driving cross selling of services across its clients. Hence, while Digital Risk is seeing softness mortgage origination business owing to rising interest rates, Mphasis is focusing on cross selling other services.

Outlook

Mphasis trades at 16.5x FY20 EPS (LTI/Mindtree/NIIT Tech trading at 18/15/15.7x). Lower TP by 3% to Rs 1220/sh (18x Sep 20E EPS vs 18x earlier) led by modest earnings cut. Retain Accumulate. Net cash on balance sheet stands at Rs23bn (Rs119/sh) which is 11% of Mcap.

