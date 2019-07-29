App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mphasis; target of Rs 1042: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 1042 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis


Mpahsis reported revenue growth of 1.8% in dollar terms at $297mn (Ple: $300mn) & cc growth of 2% QoQ (Ple:3.0%). De-growth in insurance & ICE led to slight miss on revenues. EBIT margins declined by 34 bps sequentially to 15.5% and below our expectations (Ple: 15.6%), within their target band of 15%-17%. HP channel has shown strong performance in FY18/FY19 & contribution of HP channel now accounts to 28.4% of the total revenues. HP channel has posted strong growth of 2.5% QoQ & 16.5% YoY CC driven by continued participation in service transformation deals.


Outlook


We have fine tune our estimates & value Mphasis at 15x FY21E earnings to arrive at revised target price of Rs1042. The stock currently trades at attractive valuation of 14.8/12.7x FY20E/FY21E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #MphasiS #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.