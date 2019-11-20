Accumulate Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 142: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems

Motherson Sumi Systems (MSS) Q2FY20 consolidated margins were above estimates at 8.3% (PLe: 7.2%) however, standalone results were in-line. Ramp-up at Kecskemet/Tuscaloosa and efficiencies at other plant resulted in sharp improvement in SMP margins at 4.2% (+160bp QoQ, PLe: 3.2%). Going ahead with further ramp-up of both these plants, healthy order book at Eur18.4b (as of Sep-19 including new orders of Eur3.8b in 1HFY20) and SOP (start of production) of Eur3.7b orders in 1HFY20, SMRPBV's revenues is expected to grow at ~13% CAGR over FY19-21E. On the other hand, while management sounded cautious on prevailing demand slowdown in European auto market, it also confirmed MSS has not witnessed any decline/cancellation in orders it has received.

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs142 (earlier Rs131), based on 19x Sep'21E EPS. We upgrade FY20/21 EPS by 16.5%/4.5%.

