Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:52 PM IST

Accumulate Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 142: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Motherson Sumi Systems with a target price of Rs 142 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


Motherson Sumi Systems (MSS) Q2FY20 consolidated margins were above estimates at 8.3% (PLe: 7.2%) however, standalone results were in-line. Ramp-up at Kecskemet/Tuscaloosa and efficiencies at other plant resulted in sharp improvement in SMP margins at 4.2% (+160bp QoQ, PLe: 3.2%). Going ahead with further ramp-up of both these plants, healthy order book at Eur18.4b (as of Sep-19 including new orders of Eur3.8b in 1HFY20) and SOP (start of production) of Eur3.7b orders in 1HFY20, SMRPBV's revenues is expected to grow at ~13% CAGR over FY19-21E. On the other hand, while management sounded cautious on prevailing demand slowdown in European auto market, it also confirmed MSS has not witnessed any decline/cancellation in orders it has received.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs142 (earlier Rs131), based on 19x Sep'21E EPS. We upgrade FY20/21 EPS by 16.5%/4.5%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:52 pm

