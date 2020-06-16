Accumulate Moldtek Packaging with target of Rs 236: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Moldtek Packaging

Moldtek Packaging (MTEP) Q4 revenues grew 5.6% both YoY and QoQ to Rs 1,065m. EBITDA stood at Rs 191m, up 0.8% YoY but lower 1.0% QoQ. However PAT de-grew 9.4% QoQ to Rs 80m (v/s loss of 19m in Q4FY19) due to the RAK write off. Adjusted PBT grew 1.9% QoQ but down7.0% YoY mainly due to higher depreciation. EBITDAM contracted 80bps YoY to 17.9%. EBITDA/kg was Rs 31. This would have been one of the best quarters for the company if not for COVID.

Q4 Paint volumes stood at 3,600 tons up 31% YoY due to additional volumes from Vizag & Mysuru (3200 tons). Lubes de-grew 6.3% YoY to 1,550 tons. Food & FMCG (F&F) volumes de-grew 17.1% YoY to 1000 tons due to lower dispatches. FY20 revenues/EBITDA/PAT grew 11%/11.8%/58.4% & volumes by 13.4%. EBITDA/kg slipped by 1.9% to Rs 32. Lubes and F&F account for nearly equal share of revenues (~24% each).

Outlook

The stock is trading at 27.4x FY21E and 14.2x FY22E EE. Near-term headwinds will see the company slip in to the red (in Q1) for the first time in 17 years, recovery expected from H2. Maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 236 (18x FY22E).







