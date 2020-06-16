App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 11:19 AM IST

Accumulate Moldtek Packaging with target of Rs 236: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Idea Research with a target price of Rs 236 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Moldtek Packaging


Moldtek Packaging (MTEP) Q4 revenues grew 5.6% both YoY and QoQ to Rs 1,065m. EBITDA stood at Rs 191m, up 0.8% YoY but lower 1.0% QoQ. However PAT de-grew 9.4% QoQ to Rs 80m (v/s loss of 19m in Q4FY19) due to the RAK write off. Adjusted PBT grew 1.9% QoQ but down7.0% YoY mainly due to higher depreciation. EBITDAM contracted 80bps YoY to 17.9%. EBITDA/kg was Rs 31. This would have been one of the best quarters for the company if not for COVID.


Q4 Paint volumes stood at 3,600 tons up 31% YoY due to additional volumes from Vizag & Mysuru (3200 tons). Lubes de-grew 6.3% YoY to 1,550 tons. Food & FMCG (F&F) volumes de-grew 17.1% YoY to 1000 tons due to lower dispatches. FY20 revenues/EBITDA/PAT grew 11%/11.8%/58.4% & volumes by 13.4%. EBITDA/kg slipped by 1.9% to Rs 32. Lubes and F&F account for nearly equal share of revenues (~24% each).


Outlook


The stock is trading at 27.4x FY21E and 14.2x FY22E EE. Near-term headwinds will see the company slip in to the red (in Q1) for the first time in 17 years, recovery expected from H2. Maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 236 (18x FY22E).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Buy #Idea Research #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

