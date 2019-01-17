Accumulate MindTree; target of Rs 980: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on MindTree

USD revenue grew 2.1% QoQ (2.4 % QoQ CC terms) to USD 252mn (DCMe: USD 251mn), led by healthy growth in the Retail & CPG vertical. INR revenue grew 1.8% QoQ to ` 17,872mn (DCMe: ` 18,071mn), helped by the rupee depreciation. The EBIT margin improved 48bps QoQ to 13.6% (DCMe: 13.2%), driven by operational efficiencies and INR depreciation. The PAT declined 7.3% QoQ to ` 1,912mn (DCMe: ` 2,043mn), due to lower other income, which included a forex loss of ` 384mn. MTCL expects a higher revenue growth and margins in FY19, as compared to FY18, given a better deal pipeline and a healthy rise in digital services.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock, with a revised TP of ` 980 based on 16x rolling one-year fwd. PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.