you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate MindTree; target of Rs 980: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on MindTree with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on MindTree


USD revenue grew 2.1% QoQ (2.4 % QoQ CC terms) to USD 252mn (DCMe: USD 251mn), led by healthy growth in the Retail & CPG vertical. INR revenue grew 1.8% QoQ to ` 17,872mn (DCMe: ` 18,071mn), helped by the rupee depreciation. The EBIT margin improved 48bps QoQ to 13.6% (DCMe: 13.2%), driven by operational efficiencies and INR depreciation. The PAT declined 7.3% QoQ to ` 1,912mn (DCMe: ` 2,043mn), due to lower other income, which included a forex loss of ` 384mn. MTCL expects a higher revenue growth and margins in FY19, as compared to FY18, given a better deal pipeline and a healthy rise in digital services.


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock, with a revised TP of ` 980 based on 16x rolling one-year fwd. PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Mindtree #Recommendations

