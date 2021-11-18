MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Mindtree; target of Rs 5416: Hem Securities

Hem Securities recommended accumulate rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 5416 in its research report dated November 16, 2021.

November 18, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on Mindtree


Mindtree Ltd Q2FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹2,586.2 Cr, up 34% YoY and up 13% QoQ. EBITDA for Q2FY22 stood at ₹530.7 Cr, up 36% YoY and up 14% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q2FY22 came at 20.5% as compared to 20.27% in Q1FY22 and 20.26% in Q2FY21. PAT for Q2FY22 stood at ₹398.9 Cr, up 57% YoY and up 16% QoQ.



Outlook


We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 48.5x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹5416.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Hem Securities #Mindtree #Recommendations
first published: Nov 18, 2021 11:54 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.