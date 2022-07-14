Accumulate MindTree; target of Rs 3461: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on MindTree

MindTree has reported revenue above our estimate: Mindtree reported revenue of $399.3 mn, 5.5% QoQ CC, +4.0% QoQ /+28.6% YoY USD terms against our estimate $397 mn. Reported revenue of INR up 8% QoQ/36% YoY at INR 31,211 mn against INR 30,776 Mn. The growth was broad-based led by strong performance in HCARE and TTH (+43.5%QoQ/170.4%YoY & 11.2%QoQ/48.9%YoY), BFSI & CMT (+6.5%QoQ/31.7% YoY &5.9% QoQ/24.7% YoY ) (all in USD terms). While the retail sector declined by 8.7% QoQ/+15.6% YoY due to ramping down of clients owing to rebalancing of other projects in Russia and China which was impacted.

The company remains confident of delivering EBITDA margin of >20% despite the ongoing supply-side challenges, supported by better margins in new deals. After the steep correction in the IT sector, valuations turn out to be attractive, we value Mindtree at a PE of 25x to its FY24E EPS of INR 138.4 which yields a revised target price of INR 3,461 per share (Previous target price was INR 4,153). We upgrade our rating to Accumulate from Neutral earlier.

