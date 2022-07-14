Accumulate Mindtree; target of Rs 3143: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree (MTCL) has shown a stellar performance in Q1FY23, grew by 5.2% QoQ in CC terms, marking 7th consecutive quarter of 5%+ growth and inline with our estimate. Dollar Revenue was up 4.0% QoQ to ~USD 399mn. Rupee revenue grew by 7.7% QoQ to INR 31,211. Reported operating margin expanded by 23bps to 19.2% QoQ (EBIT margin was at 19.7% excluding one-off impact of merger related costs ). Reported Net profit was down by ~0.3% QoQ to INR 4,716mn with margin of 15.1% (down 122bps on QoQ basis). The growth in the quarter for Mindtree was broad based and across geographies/services. Deal TCV was at USD 570mn, up 13% YoY, comprising a healthy mix of annuity/transformational deals. Mindtree’s improvement in both growth/margin and correlation between TCV/growth on short cycle deals is led by (1) building full-stack account and account mining focus (top-100 driving 90% of revenue as well as reduced T1 concentration risk) and (2) focus on building partner ecosystem and hyperscalers proposition (MTCL has strong rating within leading cloud providers). MTCL is expected to deliver hi-teen growth, supported by expansion into Top client and core portfolio focus (cross-sell), with predictable margins (management maintained 20%+ EBITDAM outlook). Our target price of INR 3,143 is based on 23x Mar-24E EPS over FY22-24E.



Outlook

MTCL is currently trading at a valuation with a P/E multiple of 25.2x/20.6x on FY23E/FY24E earnings. We believe that management has increased its focus on annuity revenue & strategic accounts (revenue/client mix). All the positive levers (a strong outlook on strategic accounts, deal signings and ability to maintain margins) have already been captured with limited upside; hence we are assigning a P/E multiple of 23x to the FY24 estimated EPS of INR 136.7 to arrive at a revised target price of INR 3,143 per share (Earlier target price of INR 4,509), an upside of ~11.8% over the CMP. We have reduced our rating from a “BUY” to “ACCUMULATE” for the stock.

At 16:01 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 2,785.55, down Rs 113.80, or 3.93 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,968.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,761.00.

It was trading with volumes of 95,975 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,664 shares, an increase of 259.94 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.54 percent or Rs 43.90 at Rs 2,899.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,059.15 and 52-week low Rs 2,457.55 on 18 November, 2021 and 13 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.94 percent below its 52-week high and 13.35 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 45,919.09 crore.

