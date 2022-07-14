Accumulate Mindtree; target of Rs 3131: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree

MTCL reported strong revenue growth of 5.5% QoQ CC, 4% QoQ USD (PLe: 4%, Cons: 4%). Growth was broad-based across verticals with exception of decline in RCM (-8.9% QoQ USD) due to client specific issues. Management re-iterated their commentary of strong near term demand given record high deal TCV and robust deal pipeline. Net addition of 2.3K employees, 7% QoQ is in-line with average ~2.8K net addition per quarter in FY22. Strong EBIT margin performance was led by lower employee costs (benefitted by pyramid optimization). Q2FY23 margins will be impacted by wage hike but management targets to maintain EBITDA margin above 20% (vs 21.1% in Q1).

Outlook

Our EPS estimates remain largely unchanged. We model 20.3%/20.5% EBITDA margin for FY23/24. We continue to value MTCL on 24x (FY24 EPS) to arrive at TP of Rs. 3,131 (earlier Rs. 3121). MTCL is currently trading at 25x/22x on earnings of INR 114.2/130.5 for FY23/24 respectively with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 15%/14% for FY22-24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.

More Info

At 11:03 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 2,808.30, down Rs 91.05, or 3.14 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,968.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,780.65.

It was trading with volumes of 52,269 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,664 shares, an increase of 96.03 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.54 percent or Rs 43.90 at Rs 2,899.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,059.15 and 52-week low Rs 2,457.55 on 18 November, 2021 and 13 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.49 percent below its 52-week high and 14.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 46,294.12 crore.

