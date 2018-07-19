Accumulate Mindtree; target of Rs 1200: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree delivered a strong set of results with a beat on USD revenues and PAT. However, EBIDTA margins were in-line with our estimates. Revenues at USD241.5mn were up 6.8% QoQ and up 20.7% YoY above our estimates (PLe: USD235.2mn). Constant currency growth for the quarter stood at 8.2% and above our estimates (Ple: 4.5% cc growth). Strong traction in top account (Microsoft) which grew 16.5% QoQ and 53% YoY aided revenue momentum. Revenues from top account now account to ~19.4% of total revenues and have reached annualized revenue runrate of ~USD190mn per year. Ex Top client, Revenues from Top 2-10 accounts were down 0.7% QoQ.

Outlook

We value Mindtree at 22x FY20E EPS which yields a TP of Rs1200/sh which is a 12% upgrade in TP led by EPS upgrade. Retain Accumulate.

