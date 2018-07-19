App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mindtree; target of Rs 1200: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree


Mindtree delivered a strong set of results with a beat on USD revenues and PAT. However, EBIDTA margins were in-line with our estimates. Revenues at USD241.5mn were up 6.8% QoQ and up 20.7% YoY above our estimates (PLe: USD235.2mn). Constant currency growth for the quarter stood at 8.2% and above our estimates (Ple: 4.5% cc growth).  Strong traction in top account (Microsoft) which grew 16.5% QoQ and 53% YoY aided revenue momentum. Revenues from top account now account to ~19.4% of total revenues and have reached annualized revenue runrate of ~USD190mn per year. Ex Top client, Revenues from Top 2-10 accounts were down 0.7% QoQ.


Outlook


We value Mindtree at 22x FY20E EPS which yields a TP of Rs1200/sh which is a 12% upgrade in TP led by EPS upgrade. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:32 pm

tags #Buy #Mindtree #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

