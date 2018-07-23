App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mindtree; target of Rs 1100: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Mindtree


USD revenue grew 6.8% QoQ tad above our estimates; 8.2% QoQ in CC terms. EBIT margin declined 190bps QoQ at 11.6% in line with our estimate (11.5%) due to higher SG&A expenses on account of wage hike and people addition. MTCL expects better revenue growth and margins for FY19 as compared to FY18 on back of better deal pipeline and healthy growth in digital services.


Outlook


The stock is trading at fair valuation of 17.7x/14.3x FY20/FY21 earnings; we maintain our ACCUMULATE rating and rollover to Sep’19 TP of ` 1,100 based on 18x one-year fwd. PER.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Mindtree #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.