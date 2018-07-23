Accumulate Mindtree; target of Rs 1100: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Mindtree

USD revenue grew 6.8% QoQ tad above our estimates; 8.2% QoQ in CC terms. EBIT margin declined 190bps QoQ at 11.6% in line with our estimate (11.5%) due to higher SG&A expenses on account of wage hike and people addition. MTCL expects better revenue growth and margins for FY19 as compared to FY18 on back of better deal pipeline and healthy growth in digital services.

Outlook

The stock is trading at fair valuation of 17.7x/14.3x FY20/FY21 earnings; we maintain our ACCUMULATE rating and rollover to Sep’19 TP of ` 1,100 based on 18x one-year fwd. PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.